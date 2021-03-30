Well Done Baby Amazon Prime Priyanka Tanwar Marathi Film Watch Online, Cast Name, Wiki – trendykendy

Well Done Baby is an upcoming Marathi film that features Pushkar Jog, Amruta Khanvilkar and Vandana Gupte in a pivot role. The film is all set to release on 9th April 2021 on Amazon Prime on the special occasion of Gudi Padwa. Amazon Prime has released the premier on their social media account. Here are the full updates about Well Done Baby Amazon Prime cast name, trailer, wiki.

Well Done Baby Amazon Prime Story

The story of the upcoming Marathi film is revolving around a family entertainer that will surely touch your hearts. It is a mixture of fun entertainment along with an emotional side. In an interview Debutante director, Priyanka Tanwar says, “It was a pleasure working with some of the best people in the Marathi industry and making this tricky story of a work-in-progress, dysfunctional family. It is an unconventional modern-day story that everyone in the family can enjoy. I am glad that viewers will be able to watch our film and entertain this Gudi Padwa. Pushkar Jog said: “I hope everyone enjoys this family drama with their loved ones, as we (while making it) did.”

Well Done Baby Marathi Film Amazon Prime Cast

We will watch some of the popular star cast that will entertain you with their amazing acting skills. Here are the full star cast list names.

Pushkar Jog

Amruta Khanvilkar

Vandana Gupte

Well Done Baby First Look Poster

Amazon Prime Well Done Baby Marathi Film Release Date

The film will be premiere on 9th April 2021 on the popular OTT platform Amazon Prime. You can download the app from Google Play Store and Apple Store.

Stay tuned with us for more web series updates and news. Also, do not forget to watch the most anticipated Marathi film Well Done Baby.