Well Done Baby Release Date, Cast, Where to watch Online?

Well Done Baby Release Date, Cast, Where to watch Online?

Amazon Prime is all set to release a new movie very soon. This brand new movie is titled as Well Done Baby. It will be Marathi Family Drama. The movie features Amruta Khanvilkarand Pushkar Jog in the lead role. the trailer of the movie is out. So, here are some details about the Well Done Baby Amazon Prime release date. Also check out more details about the Well Done Baby Release Date, Cast, Where to Watch Online?

Well Done Baby Release Date, Cast, Where to watch Online?
Contents hide
1 Well Done Baby Amazon Prime Plot
2 Well Done Baby Release Date

Well Done Baby Amazon Prime Plot

The plot of the well-done Baby will revolve around a Modern-day Couple. They are confused and struggling to find the purpose of their marriage. Finally, destiny gives one to them. The story of this movie is very intriguing and very heartwarming. It is inspired by a real family. This movie will be the directorial debut of Priyanka Tanwar. While PushakarJog is the producer of the movie.

Well Done Baby Release Date

Well Done Baby will release on the Amazon prime on the 9th April.

One of the reasons to watch this movie is its stellar star cast. Well Done baby will have Amuruta Khanvalkar in the lead role. She has been part of a number of Marathi and Hindi movies and shows. While she was also part of Khatron Ke Khiladi and Nach Baliye. Pushkar Jog will play the male lead role in the show. He is a popular Marathi film actor. he was last seen in the Big Boss Marathi season 2. While Vandana Gupta will play a crucial role in the show.

To watch this movie, viewers will need to sign up for the premium membership of Amazon Prime. You can visit Amazon Prime’s official website to get more details about their Subscription plans. While you can also download Amazon Prime from the google play store and app store.

Stay tuned with us to get the latest updates from new tv shows. Also, don’t forget to check out the audition updates of the upcoming television reality show.

