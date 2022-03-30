Wellington Airport flights disrupted due to fog, causing long waits for passengers

A plane managed to take off in dense fog at Wellington Airport on Tuesday evening.

Passengers have to wait for 24 hours at Wellington airport as fog has disrupted flights.

Bad weather on Wednesday continued to delay, cancel and divert flights in and out of the capital after settling on Tuesday afternoon. Forecasts suggest that the fog may not clear until Thursday afternoon.

Passenger Nikki Dunlap was scheduled to leave for Dunedin at 7 pm on Tuesday when her flight was cancelled.

After a hotel stay, she arrived at the airport at 7 a.m. for a morning flight, but couldn’t – her flight was rescheduled twice a day.

