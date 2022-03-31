Wellington Airport resumes flights, but fog delays expected

Dense fog has formed at Wellington airport preventing flights in and out of the capital.

Normal operations have returned to Wellington Airport after significant disruption due to dense fog on Wednesday and Thursday morning, but backlogs could delay flights.

No aircraft were able to land or take off this morning, and several morning flights are delayed until noon, except that an Air New Zealand flight from Timaru landed at 11.30.

