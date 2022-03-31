Wellington Airport runway canceled due to dense fog

This morning only one flight has landed at Wellington Airport, where there is a thick fog covered the runway.

Photo: RNZ / Rob Dixon

The fog that has canceled many flights in and out of Wellington since Tuesday afternoon has finally cleared, and planes have started to land and take off.

Wellington Airport said normal operations had resumed but would be delayed for the rest of the day as airlines put their schedules on hold.

An airport spokesman said more than 60 incoming and outgoing flights were canceled today.

Between 11am and noon, only one flight, NZ8190, landed from Timaru.

It was one of only a few flights in the capital since the fog cleared at around 4 pm on Tuesday.