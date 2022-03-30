Wellington Phoenix benefited from own goal in 3-0 win over Brisbane Roars

Moreton Daly Stadium, Radcliffe: Wellington Phoenix 3 (Scott Neville targets himself 28′, Ben Wines 48′, Ben Old 57′) Brisbane Roar 0. HT: 1-0

Ben Wayne and Ben Old were both on target as Wellington Phoenix beat the Brisbane Roars 3-0 for the second time this season to reach fourth on the A-League main ladder.

Wayne and Old struck within 10 minutes of each other after the halftime break, giving the spoiled Phoenix their biggest win of the season, maintaining their perfect record under stand-in coach Giancarlo Italiano, who under Ufuq Took over for the second game with. With covid-19.

Scott Neville’s own goal gave Phoenix the lead after 28 minutes.