Wellington Phoenix conceded two penalties in 5-0 loss to Central Coast Mariners

Central Coast Stadium, in Gosford: Central Coast Mariners 5 (Marco Ureena Penn-8′, Benny Nacolo 24′, Jason Cummings Penn-55′, Garang Kaul 68′, Matt Hatch 90+3′) Wellington Phoenix 0, HT: 2-0

Two of Wellington Phoenix’s five biggest losses have come in the last two games, when the team lost 5-0 against the Central Coast Mariners on Tuesday.

Defender Louis Fenton had a night to forget, awarding two penalties after starting at left-back at short notice after James McGarry tested positive for Covid-19 on the morning of the game.

The two penalties were converted by Marco Ureena and Jason Cummings on either side of a surprise strike from Benny Nacolo, giving the Mariners full control of the game before substitute…