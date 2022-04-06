Wellington Phoenix struggling to cope with injuries, Covid-19 and heavy schedule

Ufuk Tale has admitted that not many players have the depth to deal with injury and illness after losing their last two games at Wellington Phoenix by a combined score of 11.

Phoenix were forced to make late changes in their starting XI for a 5-0 loss to the Central Coast Mariners on Tuesday after left-back James McGarry tested positive for COVID-19 hours before kickoff, which That became the fifth player in the squad to be governed. Out with the virus in the past week.

Some of those players have contracted Covid for the second time in less than four months, further straining a squad already ravaged by injury in the busiest phase of their A-League main season.

Mark Kolbe / Getty Images Phoenix striker Ben Wayne showed his dismay during their massive loss to the Mariners.

