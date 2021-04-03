Wenkel Saab Pre-Release Event Today Venu Shilpakala Vedika, Chief Guest – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Power star Pawan Kalyan (PSPK) is all set to return to theaters. Then, with a blast in his upcoming film Wakeel Saab, Sri Venkateswara Creations, and Bay View Projects. The film’s writer and director is Sriram Venu. This is the first film of superstar Pawan Kalyan when he started his political career with Jana Sena Party. Some time ago, Sri Venkateswara Creations announced the pre-release date for the film. The film is all set to release on 9Th

April in theaters.

Wekel Saab: Cast

You can see the superstar, namely:

Pawan Kalyan,

Prakash Raj,

Shruti Haasan,

Nivetha Thomas,

Anjali,

Ananya nagalla

Wekel Saab: Plot

The film is a remake of the Bollywood blockbuster ‘Pink’. The story of three girls who are involved in crimes. To acquit him from the same, a senior lawyer comes into the picture. The lawyer had bipolar disorder. Amitabh Bachchan played it.

A few minutes ago, the makers of the film announced its pre-release. On the same day, a new poster was also revealed. The poster confirms that the film has a pre-release date of 4Th April. There will be an opportunity in Shilpakala Vedika

Specific guidelines for the pre-release occasion were noted. Some of them are as follows:

Only those with a valid pass will be allowed inside the premises.

They are allowing only a few people inside the campus.

Recently, given the boom in COVID-19 cases, a facade is mandatory for visitors.

Wackel Saab is actually the first film to feature an A-list actor, which is released after a lockdown on the silver screen in theaters. Also, fans can see their favorite Power Star Pawan Kalyan (PSPK) after such a long period of time on screen. It is almost three years that fans did not get to see him in any of the films. Recently in the entertainment industry, there is a discussion of the film Vekel Saab directed by Shriram Venu.