LATEST

Wenkel Saab Pre-Release Event Today Venu Shilpakala Vedika, Chief Guest – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Avatar
By
Posted on
May be the language

Power star Pawan Kalyan (PSPK) is all set to return to theaters. Then, with a blast in his upcoming film Wakeel Saab, Sri Venkateswara Creations, and Bay View Projects. The film’s writer and director is Sriram Venu. This is the first film of superstar Pawan Kalyan when he started his political career with Jana Sena Party. Some time ago, Sri Venkateswara Creations announced the pre-release date for the film. The film is all set to release on 9Th

April in theaters.

Contents hide
1 Wekel Saab: Cast
2 Wekel Saab: Plot
3 Wackel Saab: pre-release date and venue

Wekel Saab: Cast

You can see the superstar, namely:

  • Pawan Kalyan,
  • Prakash Raj,
  • Shruti Haasan,
  • Nivetha Thomas,
  • Anjali,
  • Ananya nagalla

Wekel Saab: Plot

The film is a remake of the Bollywood blockbuster ‘Pink’. The story of three girls who are involved in crimes. To acquit him from the same, a senior lawyer comes into the picture. The lawyer had bipolar disorder. Amitabh Bachchan played it.

May be the language

Wackel Saab: pre-release date and venue

A few minutes ago, the makers of the film announced its pre-release. On the same day, a new poster was also revealed. The poster confirms that the film has a pre-release date of 4Th April. There will be an opportunity in Shilpakala Vedika

Specific guidelines for the pre-release occasion were noted. Some of them are as follows:

  • Only those with a valid pass will be allowed inside the premises.
  • They are allowing only a few people inside the campus.
  • Recently, given the boom in COVID-19 cases, a facade is mandatory for visitors.

Wackel Saab is actually the first film to feature an A-list actor, which is released after a lockdown on the silver screen in theaters. Also, fans can see their favorite Power Star Pawan Kalyan (PSPK) after such a long period of time on screen. It is almost three years that fans did not get to see him in any of the films. Recently in the entertainment industry, there is a discussion of the film Vekel Saab directed by Shriram Venu.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
562
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
543
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
524
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
519
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
517
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
507
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
486
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
470
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
463
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops
448
LATEST

Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top