Wentworth Falls landslide kills two bushwalkers

Tragedy struck a family of five British tourists when a landslide hit a popular walking track in the Blue Mountains on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services were called at 1.40 p.m. following reports of a landslide on a group of bushwalkers on the Wentworth Pass track in Wentworth Falls.

The 49-year-old father and his nine-year-old son died.

The mother, 50, and another son, 14, were seriously injured and are in hospital, while the couple’s 15-year-old daughter ejected safely before receiving shock treatment.