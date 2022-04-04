Wentworth Falls landslide kills two bushwalkers

Tragedy struck a family of five British tourists when a landslide hit a popular walking track in the Blue Mountains on Monday afternoon.
Emergency services were called at 1.40 p.m. following reports of a landslide on a group of bushwalkers on the Wentworth Pass track in Wentworth Falls.
The 49-year-old father and his nine-year-old son died.
The mother, 50, and another son, 14, were seriously injured and are in hospital, while the couple’s 15-year-old daughter ejected safely before receiving shock treatment.
Police said the family was in Australia on holiday from the UK.
Acting Superintendent of Police Detectives for NSW John Nelson described the incident as “a sad sight”.
