Wentworth Falls Landslide: Two Dead, Two Seriously Injured Campbelltown-Macarthur Advertiser

A family of five has been hit by tragedy with the deaths of a man and a boy, and a woman and boy seriously injured, after hanging out for a day in the NSW Blue Mountains.



NSW Police said there had been a landslide near Wentworth Falls, Wentworth Pass, on Monday afternoon.



“Despite the efforts of emergency services, two people – a 49-year-old man and a 9-year-old boy – died on the spot,” he said in a statement.

“Just before 6 p.m., a 50-year-old woman and another boy – aged 14 – were vanquished from the spot and taken to Westmead Hospital and Westmead Children’s Hospital, both in critical conditions.”

Emergency services helped a 15-year-old girl get out and she was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to Children’s Hospital in Westmead.