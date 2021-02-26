“We’re craving him” – Christian Horner wants Red Bull Lewis to play Hamilton

“We’re craving for that” – Christian Horner wants to challenge Red Bull to Lewis Hamilton in 2021, as the reigning champion is still in form.

Lewis Hamilton has printed his name among all-time greats in Formula 1 with his overall seven title wins, and in 2021, he is set to challenge for the 8th career title.

and with, red Bull Team principal Christian Horner wants his pair to become champions this year, replacing Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

“I mean Lewis .. now what he has achieved! Certainly, Sir Lewis has achieved a lot, and you know that the seven world titles are really, really impressive. And he said that to be recorded And going for the eighth title, “he said Sky sports.

“I really hope that our people can fight him this year. I think we’re craving for it, because I’m sure there are other Formula One fans. There’s a fight for this year’s championship , And Lewis are in tremendous form. He is at the top of his game and it will be very difficult to beat him this year. “

This is Red Bull vs Mercedes

Like last year, Mercedes has only one challenge: Red Bull, but the latter still has a major drawback against a Brackley-based team. Ferrari is still unlikely to challenge for the top two spots.

Red Bull is one of the biggest giveaways for Mercedes every year, a slow start. The Milton Keynes-based team is a late bloomer in the game, and they finally demonstrated their true potential until the end of the season, 2020, where Verstappen was swept away with a win in Abu Dhabi.

With Sergio Perez in the setup, Red Bull has a mature and experienced driver, known for making the most out of his limited resources, as seen with his long stint with Force India / Racing Point .