‘We’re not going to do this to a black man’

Twitter users are grappling with whether or not to cancel Will Smith.

Smith, 53, stunned Oscars 2022 audience and spectators alike when he took to the stage on Sunday and later slapped presenter Chris Rock after joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The “King Richard” star won the Golden Statue for Best Actor in a Leading Role shortly after the incident. However, The Post has since reported that the Academy may revoke his award following his actions.

Twitter was divided over Smith’s cancellation, especially since other Oscar winners like Roman Polanski, Harvey Weinstein and many more have reportedly done other unspeakable acts — and still have their trophies.