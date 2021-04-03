“We’re open for business” – Triple H on Chris Jericho’s surprise appearance on Stone Cold’s Broken Skull Sessions podcast | The SportsRush

“We’re open for business” – Triple H on Chris Jericho’s surprise appearance on Stone Cold’s Broken Skull Sessions podcast next week.

The WWE Network recently announced that Chris Jericho will be Stone Cold Steve Austin’s next guest on his Broken Skull Sessions podcast. This took everyone by surprise considering Jericho is the one of the biggest stars of All Elite Wrestling.

It appears that Vince McMahon was not too bothered by Jericho returning to WWE programming for a one-off appearance. He seemed nonchalant about it and so does his son-in law Triple H who declared that the WWE was open to business with absolutely anybody as long as it benefitted them.

“We’re open for business. We’ve said it a million times on things. Vince has been very adamant about that. We’re open for business, whatever is best for business for WWE; whoever that is.”

It’s not shocking to me in any way

While sat for a conference call ahead of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, the NXT boss was asked of Jericho’s appearance. While he claimed not to know of the development until the conference call, he wasn’t surprised by it or Vince’s reaction to it stating that people have a perception about the WWE Chairman that is far from the truth.

“People make comments about people that leave and that they received a nice call from Vince or whoever it is. That’s not shocking to me at all. The perception and the creation of what people believe in their heads when they have zero knowledge of it personally is amazing sometimes. The fantasy world that is created. It’s not shocking to me in any way.”

The Broken Skull Sessions featuring the first ever WWE Undisputed Champion will air on April 11th on Peacock and the WWE Network.

