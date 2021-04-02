LATEST

“We’re taking a stern look at it”: Steve Nash reveals that the Brooklyn Nets organization is looking into the Kevin Durant-Michael Rapaport squabble | The SportsRush

"We're taking a stern look at it": Steve Nash shares how the Brooklyn Nets organization is looking into the Kevin Durant-Michael Rapaport squabble

Brooklyn Nets Head Coach Steve Nash shares that team management is looking into the Kevin Durant-Michael Rapaport controversial exchange.

The past week has been great for the Brooklyn Nets on the court. They are on a four-game winning streak, they recently signed LeMarcus Aldridge, and are the seeming favorites to win the title this season.

The Nets managed to secure a win over the Charlotte Hornets, solidifying their top spot in the East. In the win, they also debuted Aldridge in a Nets jersey.

The win tonight was a collective scoring effort, as there were 6 Nets players scoring in double digits. The Hornets were no match for the offensive powerhouse that the Nets are. They fell short 111-89.

Steve Nash says the Nets are formally looking into the Kevin Durant scuffle with Michael Rapaport

A few days ago headlines were made when actor Michael Rapaport shared Instagram chats between him and Kevin Durant. In those chats, Durant was seen using obscenities and slurs at the actor.

The entire episode started when Kevin Durant didn’t take kindly to Rapaport calling him ‘super sensitive’ after an interview on Inside the NBA.

The chats had some very concerning things, and that has caught the Nets management’s eyes. After the game tonight, Nets’ head coach Steve Nash said that they are formally looking into the matter now.

Kevin Durant has since offered a public apology, as it seemed like Rapaport had resorted to legal actions. However, such things were not expected from a player of Durant’s status. Stephen A. lets the same be known on his show.

Kevin Durant, who has been out due to a hamstring injury, hasn’t played since February 13th, when he faced his former team, the Golden State Warriors. The Nets say he might return next week, but no formal timeline has been published.

