Wesley Snyder’s Strong Transformation After Quitting Football

It’s normal for athletes to give up on healthy workouts and routines a bit after they retire. Away from the life when they were professionals, some are allowed. something happened with Wesley Snyder, who took off his shoes in 2019 and now appeared at a charity match with a stunning physical transformation. Here, his strong transformation.

The Dutchman knew how to shine at Ajax, Real Madrid and Galatasaray, as well as being an idol for Inter, becoming the champion of everything in 2010. He left the pitch nearly three years ago after playing one last season at Qatari Al-Garafa and seems to be enjoying the freedom that his retirement has given him. At 37 years old, his figure is not the same as his time as a footballer.