LATEST

West Bengal elections 2021: How many complaints filed against Modi for doing Hindu-Muslim every day, asks Mamata Banerjee | India News – Times of India » todayssnews

Avatar
By
Posted on
West Bengal elections 2021: How many complaints filed against Modi for doing Hindu-Muslim every day, asks Mamata Banerjee | India News - Times of India » todayssnews

NEW DELHI: A day after the election commission issued a show-cause notice to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on communal grounds, she took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her rally in Damjur on Thursday.
The TMC chief hit out at the PM and questioned how many complaints filed against Narendra Modi for doing Hindu-Muslim every day.
“It hardly matters even if ten show cause notices are issued against me. I am telling everyone to vote unitedly, there will no division. How many complaints have been filed against Narendra Modi? He does Hindu-Muslim every day,” Mamata Banerjee said.
“How many complaints have been registered against those people who called Nandigram‘s Muslims Pakistanis? Aren’t they ashamed? They can’t do anything against me. I am with Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians as well as tribals,” she added.
The EC on Wednesday directed Mamata to submit a written clarification explaining her open demand for votes on communal grounds for her party Trinamool Congress in the ongoing Assembly elections in the state.
In its order, the poll panel asked Banerjee to submit her explanation within 48 hours of receipt of the notice, failing which the “commission shall take a decision without further reference to you”.
The commission’s action came after BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi complained to the election body alleging that Banerjee — the Trinamool candidate from Nandigram — had on April 3 appealed to the Muslim voters not to let their votes get split among different political parties, while delivering a speech in Tarkeshwar in Hooghly district.
The BJP alleged that she openly demanded votes on communal grounds for her party.
(With inputs from agencies)

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
760
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
759
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
753
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
735
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
729
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
722
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
681
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
650
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
610
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
606
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top