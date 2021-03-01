West Bengal Kanyashree Publication 2021: Apply Online, Application Status

WB Kanyashree Publicity Scheme | West Bengal Kanyashree Publications Apply Online

| WB Kanyashree Publication Scheme Application Status

As you all know that the Government of West Bengal has started many schemes for the education of girls. There are many girls who are not able to get education due to financial problems. To overcome the situation, the government of West Bengal has launched West Bengal Kanyashree Project 2021. Through this article, we are going to give you all important information about Kanyashree Prachar Yojana like what is West Bengal Kanyashree Prachar Yojana? Its purpose, benefits, eligibility criteria, application process, etc. If you are willing to grab every single detail about the West Bengal Kanyashree Prachar Yojana, then you are requested to read this article very carefully till the end.

Kanyashree Publicity Scheme 2021

Under West Bengal Kanyashree Prachar Yojana, girls of West Bengal will get financial help for their education. The main objective of this scheme is to ensure that girls get education till at least 18 years of age and that their marriages are delayed. Through this scheme the life and condition of girls will also improve as they will get an education. Under West Bengal Kanyashree, Project Financial assistance will be provided to girls from the age of 13 to 18 years and they will be admitted in classes 8th to 12th. There is also an income criterion to apply for this scheme, but this income criterion does not apply to those special needs, orphans and girls in JJ homes.

West Bengal Kanyashree Publication Scheme Incentives

Two types of incentives are given under the WB Kanyashree Publicity Scheme which are as follows: –

Girls in the age group of 13 to 18 and in class 8 to 12 are awarded an annual scholarship of Rs 750 per year, provided they are unmarried at that time.

Once the grant of 25000 rupees when the girl is 18 years of age provided that she is engaged in academic or professional search and unmarried

Key Features of West Bengal Kanyashree Project Project 2021

Name of scheme: West Bengal Kanyashree Publicity Scheme
Launched by: Government of West Bengal
Beneficiaries: Girls of West Bengal
Objective: Provide financial assistance to girls so that they can continue delaying their education and marriage
Official website: https://wbkanyashree.gov.in/
Year: 2021

Objective of WB Kanyashree Project Scheme 2021

Main objective of West Bengal Kanyashree Publication 2021 Financial assistance is to be provided to the girls so that they can continue to delay their higher education and marriage. This scheme has been launched mainly to control child marriage. For this purpose, the government of West Bengal is providing financial help annually if the girl is continuing education till 12th standard. So that parents are motivated to educate their girls and delay their marriage till at least 18 years of age.

West Bengal Kanyashree Publication Scheme Statistics

Statistics:
Annual scholarship applications: 3271059 uploaded, 3199272 approved
Renewal: 2806015 uploaded, 2781139 approved
One time grant: 228314 uploaded, 217462 approved
Upgrade: 558611 uploaded, 546235 approved
Total applications: 6863999 uploaded, 6744108 approved

Benefits and features of Kanyashree Project Scheme 2021

under which West Bengal Kanyashree Publicity Scheme 2021 West Bengal girls will get financial help for their education

West Bengal girls will get financial help for their education The main objective of the scheme is to control child marriage and to promote education till the age of 18 years.

The condition of girls will be improved through this scheme.

Under this scheme, financial assistance of Rs 750 per year will be provided to the girls.

This financial assistance is provided to girls who study from class 8th to 12th or from the age of 13 to the age of 18.

under which West Bengal Kanyashree Project 2021 A school grant of Rs 25,000 will also be provided to girls when they are 25 years old.

A school grant of Rs 25,000 will also be provided to girls when they are 25 years old. Financial assistance will be directly transferred to the bank account of the beneficiary

There is also an income criterion to apply for this scheme, but this income criterion has been waived for orphan girls with special needs and girls in JJ homes.

eligibility criteria

Applicant should be a permanent resident of West Bengal

Applicant must be aged 13 to 18 years

Candidate should be enrolled in class 8 to class 12 or equivalent

The annual income of the family should be Rs 1,20,000 or less.

This income criterion is waived for special needs, orphan girls and girls in JJ homes

Girls with special needs and below class 8th can also apply for this scholarship

This scholarship is also open for various vocational, technical and sports courses.

Important documents for West Bengal Kanyashree Project Scheme

Aadhar card

Birth certificate

Ration magazine

income certificate

Housing certificate

Educational certificate

Bank account statement

Passport size photo

Declaring that you are single

Procedure to apply for the West Bengal Kanyashree Project Project 2021

First of all, you have to collect the application form from the institution in which you are studying

Now you need to fill this form carefully

Make sure that whatever information you are entering like your name, age, income statement, bank statement, etc. should be correct.

After that, you have to attach all the required documents to the form

Now you have to submit this application form to your institute

You will be given an acknowledgment receipt by the head teacher of the institute, which you will have to keep carefully as it contains your form number, name and other important details.

Process to track application status

First of all, you have to go official website Kanyashree Project Scheme

Now a new page will be displayed in front of you where you have to choose your year and type of scheme and enter the applicant ID, date of birth and caption code.

After that you have to click on submit

Your application status will be on your computer screen

Lodge Complaint Procedure

First of all, you have to go official website Kanyashree Publicity Scheme

Kanyashree Publicity Scheme Home page will open in front of you

On the homepage, you have to click Online complaint

Now you have to enter your Kanyashree Application ID and Year

Then click on show

Now a complaint form will open in front of you

You have to enter all the necessary details in this form

Now you have to click submit

Procedure for viewing status of complaint

First of all, you have to go official website Kanyashree Publicity Scheme

Kanyashree Publicity Scheme Home page will open in front of you

You have to click on the homepage Online complaint

Now you need to click on Event Prevention

A new page will be displayed in front of you, where you will have to enter the complaint ID and captcha code.

Click on check now

The status of the complaint will be on your computer screen

Kanyashree app download process

First of all, you have to go official website Kanyashree Publicity Scheme

Kanyashree Publicity Scheme Home page will open in front of you

On the homepage, you have to click on the Download Kanyashree App

The app will be downloaded to your device as soon as you click on this link.

After downloading you can install this app

contact information

Through this article, we have provided you all the important information about the West Bengal Kanyashree Prachar Yojana. If you are still facing any kind of problem then you can write an email and solve your problem. Email ID is [email protected]