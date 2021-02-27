West Bengal Voter List 2021: Download ceowestbengal.nic.in Voter List

West Bengal Voter List | Electoral Roll West Bengal Pdf | Download West Bengal Voter List | ceowestbengal.nic.in | WB New Voter List 2021

The chief electoral officer was disclosed West Bengal Voter List at the official website @ ceowestbengal.nic.in. The voter list contains the name of the applicants who are eligible and listed to give a vote for the elections held in the state for selection of government. Applicants who desire to check the old voter list can check it by visiting the official website of the Chief electoral officer, West Bengal. Here in this article today you may able to know how you can check the Old Voter List and other related information, scroll the page to know more.

Whose Name is in the voter list?

Only those citizens of the state having their name in the voter card list who have voter card. Voter card is an identity of the citizen issued by the election commission that the card holder has the right to vote for the election holding in the country for the selection of the government. Those citizens of the country whose age is above 18 years can apply for the voter card.

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021

Assembly election is going to take place in West Bengal. The voting for the assembly election of West Bengal will be held in 8 phases which is starting from 27 March 2021 till 29th April 2021. The counting of votes will be held on 2nd May 2021. At Delhi vigyan bhawan the poll dates have been announced. For filing nominations all the arrangements will be done online and the voting would be allowed for one extra hour due to coronavirus. For the West Bengal polls there will be two special police observers. The door to door campaigning has been restricted to five people which includes the candidate. The election commission has given permission to hold road shows. All the poll officials will be vaccinated against covid-19 vaccine before the assembly election.

Phases Of West Bengal Assembly Election

Phases Date Seats 1st Phase 27th March 2021 30 2nd Phase 1st April 2021 30 3rd Phase 6th April 2021 31 4th Phase 10th April 2021 44 5th Phase 17th April 2021 45 6th Phase 22 April 2021 43 7th Phase 26 April 2021 36 8th Phase 29 April 2021 35

Schedule For Assembly Election Of West Bengal

First Phase

Events Dates Issue Of Notification 2nd March 2021 Last Date Of Making Nomination 9th March 2021 Date Of Scrutiny 10th March 2021 Last Date Of Withdrawal 12th March 2021 Date Of Poll 27th March 2021 Date Of Counting 2nd May 2021 Date Of Completion 4th May 2021

Second Phase

Events Dates Issue Of Notification 5th March 2021 Last Date Of Making Nomination 12th March 2021 Date Of Scrutiny 15th March 2021 Last Date Of Withdrawal 17th March 2021 Date Of Poll 1st April 2021 Date Of Counting 2nd May 2021 Date Of Completion 4th May 2021

Third Phase

Events Date Issue Of Notification 12th March 2021 Last Date Of Making Nomination 19th March 2021 Date Of Scrutiny 20th March 2021 Last Date Of Withdrawal 22nd March 2021 Date Of Poll 6th April 2021 Date Of Counting 2nd May 2021 Date Of Completion 4th May 2021

Fourth Phase

Events Date Issue Of Notification 16th March 2021 Last Date Of Making Nomination 23rd march 2021 Date Of Scrutiny 24th March 2021 Last Date Of Withdrawal 26th March 2021 Date Of Poll 10th April 2021 Date Of Counting 2nd May 2021 Date Of Completion 4th May 2021

Fifth Phase

Events Date Issue Of Notification 23rd march 2021 Last Date Of Making Nomination 30th March 2021 Date Of Scrutiny 31st March 2021 Last Date Of Withdrawal 3rd April 2021 Date Of Poll 17th April 2021 Date Of Counting 2nd May 2021 Date Of Completion 4th May 2021

Sixth Phase

Events Date Issue Of Notification 26th March 2021 Last Date Of Making Nomination 3rd April 2021 Date Of Scrutiny 5th April 2021 Last Date Of Withdrawal 7th April 2021 Date Of Poll 22nd April 2021 Date Of Counting 2nd May 2021 Date Of Completion 4th May 2021

Seventh Phase

Events Date Issue Of Notification 31st March 2021 Last Date Of Making Nomination 7th April 2021 Date Of Scrutiny 8th April 2021 Last Date Of Withdrawal 12th April 2021 Date Of Poll 26th April 2021 Date Of Counting 2nd May 2021 Date Of Completion 4th May 2021

Eighth Phase

Events Date Issue Of Notification 31st March 2021 Last Date Of Making Nomination 7th April 2021 Date Of Scrutiny 8th April 2021 Last Date Of Withdrawal 12th April 2021 Date Of Poll 29th April 2021 Date Of Counting 2nd May 2021 Date Of Completion 4th May 2021

West Bengal Revised Voter List 2021

West Bengal elections are due in April or May 2021 for 294 assembly constituencies. The voter list is being prepared for these constituencies. The revised voter list of West Bengal has been prepared on 15th January 2021. The total number of voters in this new list is 7,32,94,980 earlier the voters were 7,18,49,308. There were 5,99,921 deletions and 14,45,672 corrections. There are 3,73,66,306 male voters and 3,59,27,084 female voters and around 1,790 third gender voters in the voter list. The number of voters in the revised list has been increased by 20 lakh compared to the previous list. The net increase in voters constitutes to 2.01%. Presently the number of booths in West Bengal are 78,903. Due to the corona pandemic, the number of boots will also increase throughout the state.

Special Summary Revision Of Electoral Roll Schedule

Publication of integrated draft electoral roll 18th November 2020 Period for filing claims and objections 18th November 2020 to 15th December 2020 Special campaign dates 21st November 2020 22nd November 2020 28th November 2020 29th November 2020 5th December 2020 6th December 2020 12th December 2020 13th December 2020 Disposal of claims and objections By 5th January 2021 Final publication of electoral roll 15th January 2021

West Bengal Voter List November Update

The Electoral roll has been published by the Election Commission on 18th November 2020. There are around 3,51,45,288 female electors in the state. Compared to last year’s Lok Sabha election the percentage of women voters is more than the percentage of men voters. In the last 1 year, around 11 lakh women and 15 lakh men have applied for voter cards. It is expected that the percentage of women voters in West Bengal will cross 50% mark and the state would become the fourth major state to achieve this. Election Commission will publish a draft voter list soon which will be followed by a series of nominations, dismissal and hearings. Revision work will continue till 5 January 2021 and the final voter list will be published on 15 January 2021. The panel has instructed the booth officers to be present at the booth on the designed hours.

Overview Of West Bengal Voter List 2021

Name Of Article West Bengal Voter List Launched BY Government Of West Bengal Newly Announced On 18th November 2020 Total Consistency 294 Beneficiary Natives of West Bengal Official Website http://ceowestbengal.nic.in/

General Election West Bengal Voter List 1971

Under the General Legislative Assembly Election of West Bengal 1971, there were a total of 279 Constituencies. Under these Total Assembly Seats, 55 Seats were reserve for Schedule Caste Candidates, 16 seats were for Schedule tribe, and the remaining 208 seats were for General Category Candidates. In this election total man voters were 12392369 and total women voters were 9648409. Now the users who are seeking the details of these 1971 elections voter list will get the procedure of Downloading voter list from given below procedure.

Objective of West Bengal Voter List

The main objective of West Bengal voter list is to make available the details of voter list through official portal. So that the citizens of West Bengal are not required to visit any government offices in order to see their name in the voter list. This will save a lot of time and money and will also bring transparency in the system. Now the citizens of West Bengal can see their name in the voter list from the comfort of their home through Chief Electoral officer, West Bengal’s official website.

Benefits and Features of West Bengal Voter List

The details of West Bengal voter list has been made available on the official website of CEO West Bengal

In this voter list, the names of applicants who are eligible to vote are listed

All the citizens whose names are present in West Bengal voter list can vote in coming West Bengal election

Now all those citizens who have applied for voter list can see their name and get voter ID card sitting at home

This will save a lot of time and money and will also bring transparency in the system

All the citizens of West Bengal who have attained 18 years of age can apply for West Bengal voter ID card

Procedure to Download the West Bengal Voter List

Applicants need to follow the below-given procedure to download the Electoral Roll released by the Chief electoral officer, West Bengal.

To download the voter list, desired ones need to go to the official website of the WB Election Commission

of the WB Election Commission From the home page of the website you need to search the “Electoral Roll (Voter List)” option available in the mid of the page

Click on it and a new page will appear on the screen of the computer, now choose your district name from the list appears

Then chose your assembly constituency name (AC Name) and a new column will appear

Click draft roll option in front of the polling station name and voter list will appear on the screen

Procedure To Search Your Name In The List

A new page will appear where you need to enter the following information Search by name or EPIC No Enter the name or EPIC No as per your selection

Select the search option and information will appear

Procedure to know your electoral details via SMS

To know your electoral details via SMS you have to forward the message to 51969 in the format mentioned below:

“WB<space>EC<space>your Voter Identity Card Number”

Procedure To View List Of Claims And Objections

Now you will be redirected to a new page where you have to select District name, AC Name, Form Type and Data Range

Now you have to click on submit

List of claims and objections will be on your computer screen

View Roll Revision Data

Now you will redirect to a new page where you have to select the year

As soon as you make the selection roll revision data will be on your computer screen

Procedure To View List Of ERO

A new page will open before you where you have to click on a list of ERO

As soon as you click on this link the list of ERO will be on your computer screen

Procedure To View List Of BLO

Now you have to click on the list of BLO

As soon as you click on this link the list of all the BLO will be on your computer screen

Procedure to Know Your Polling Station

To know your polling station, you need to follow the further mentioned steps

Enter your location in the given blank

The nearest polling status will appear on the screen in the map

Procedure To Apply For Enrollment And Correction In Voter List

Now you have to click on apply online for Enrollment and correction

Now you will redirect to voter portal, election Commission of India

If you are registered on the portal then you have to enter your login credentials otherwise you have to click on create an account

After that, you have to click on update my details

Now a form will open in front of you

You have to enter all the required details in this form

After that you have to click on submit

Procedure To Register As PWD Electors

Now you will redirect to a new page where you have to click on proceed

After that, a new page will appear before you where you have to enter all the required details like your mobile number, email id, name, address etc

Now you have to click on submit

By following this procedure you can register as PWD voter

Procedure To Download Various Forms

Visit the official website of CEO Bengal

of CEO Bengal The home page will open in front of you

On the homepage, you have to click on downloads

Now you have to click on forms

The list of all the forms will be on your computer screen

You have to click on the form that you require

The form will download in your device

File A Complaint or Submit Suggestion

Select “sign up” option from the opened page and enter the details

Click on the “register” option

Log in with the site by using your registered mobile number & password

Fill the application form appears on the screen

Submit it after completing all the mandatory fields

Track Complaint Status

Choose the “show status” option and complain status will appear.

Procedure to download West Bengal voter list app

Now you have to enter WB voter List 2021 in the search box

After that, you are required to click on the search option

Now a list will display on your screen

You have to click on the first option

Now you have to click on install

West Bengal voter list app will download on your mobile phone

Helpline Number

If you still have any query you may contact on helpline number 1950 or email @

[email protected]

Note: You may stay in contact with us to grab more information about the voter list in future.