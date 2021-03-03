West Bengal Voter List 2021: Download WB Old Voter List (ceowestbengal.nic.in)

WB Voter List Download at ceowestbengal.nic.in, Search Name in Voter List, Electoral Roll West Bengal Pdf downloading procedure & all other information will be given to you in this article. West Bengal Voter List has been released by the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal on ceowestbengal.nic.in official website. The names of those applicants who have been listed to vote in the general elections will be included in the voter list.

Old voters who want to see the name in the West Bengal Voter List can check it by visiting the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal. In this article, we will tell you about the process of checking names in the WB New Voter List and knowing other related information, and checking details. You are requested to scroll through the page for all the facts related to West Bengal Voter List.

WB Voter List 2021

Elections are to be held in April or May 2021 for 294 assembly constituencies in West Bengal. Voter lists are being prepared for these constituencies. The revised West Bengal Voter List of this state has been prepared on 15 January 2021. The total number of voters in this new list is 7,32,94,980, before 7,18,49,308 voters. There were 5,99,921 deletions and 14,45,672 corrections.

There are 3,73,66,306 male voters and 3,59,27,084 female voters and about 1,790 third gender voters on the voter list. There has been an increase of 20 lakh voters in the revised list compared to the previous list. The net increase of voters is 2.01%. At present, the number of booths in West Bengal is 78,903. Due to the Corona epidemic, the number of shoes will also increase throughout the state.

WB Voter ID

In a democracy like India voting is a powerful weapon by which people can choose their representatives. It is a responsibility given to millions of people of our country to elect people who can preserve the integrity and democracy of the country. All the people above the age of 18 are considered eligible to vote in our country.

West Bengal which is also called the “City of Joys” is located in the eastern part of our country and has a total of 294 assembly constituencies. It has a history of quite a few political backlashes and struggles. In this article, we will explore different procedures related to our voter id cards.

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021

Assembly elections are going to be held in West Bengal. West Bengal assembly elections Voting will start from 27 March 2021 to 29 April 2021. The voting will be held in 8 phases. On 2 May 2021, the counting of votes will take place. Voting dates have been announced at Delhi Vigyan Bhavan. All arrangements for filing nominations will be made online and voting will be allowed for one hour due to Covid-19. There will be two Special Police Supervisors for the election of West Bengal. Door-to-door campaigning is limited to five people, including candidates. The Election Commission has given permission to conduct roadshows. All election officials will be vaccinated against coronavirus before the assembly elections.

Special Summary Revision of Electoral Roll Dates

Publication of integrated draft electoral roll 18th November 2020 Period for filing claims and objections 18th November 2020 to 15th December 2020 Special campaign dates 21st November 2020 22nd November 2020 28th November 2020 29th November 2020 5th December 2020 6th December 2020 12th December 2020 13th December 2020 Disposal of claims and objections By 5th January 2021 Final publication of electoral roll 15th January 2021

West Bengal Assembly Election Phases

Phases Seats Date 1st Phase 30 27th March 2021 2nd Phase 30 1st April 2021 3rd Phase 31 6th April 2021 4th Phase 44 10th April 2021 5th Phase 45 17th April 2021 6th Phase 43 22 April 2021 7th Phase 36 26 April 2021 8th Phase 35 29 April 2021

West Bengal Assembly Election Phase Wise Schedule

First Phase

Events Dates Issue Of Notification 2nd March 2021 Last Date Of Making Nomination 9th March 2021 Date Of Scrutiny 10th March 2021 Last Date Of Withdrawal 12th March 2021 Date Of Poll 27th March 2021 Date Of Counting 2nd May 2021 Date Of Completion 4th May 2021

Second Phase

Events Dates Issue Of Notification 5th March 2021 Last Date Of Making Nomination 12th March 2021 Date Of Scrutiny 15th March 2021 Last Date Of Withdrawal 17th March 2021 Date Of Poll 1st April 2021 Date Of Counting 2nd May 2021 Date Of Completion 4th May 2021

Third Phase

Events Date Issue Of Notification 12th March 2021 Last Date Of Making Nomination 19th March 2021 Date Of Scrutiny 20th March 2021 Last Date Of Withdrawal 22nd March 2021 Date Of Poll 6th April 2021 Date Of Counting 2nd May 2021 Date Of Completion 4th May 2021

Fourth Phase

Events Date Issue Of Notification 16th March 2021 Last Date Of Making Nomination 23rd march 2021 Date Of Scrutiny 24th March 2021 Last Date Of Withdrawal 26th March 2021 Date Of Poll 10th April 2021 Date Of Counting 2nd May 2021 Date Of Completion 4th May 2021

Fifth Phase

Events Date Issue Of Notification 23rd march 2021 Last Date Of Making Nomination 30th March 2021 Date Of Scrutiny 31st March 2021 Last Date Of Withdrawal 3rd April 2021 Date Of Poll 17th April 2021 Date Of Counting 2nd May 2021 Date Of Completion 4th May 2021

Sixth Phase

Events Date Issue Of Notification 26th March 2021 Last Date Of Making Nomination 3rd April 2021 Date Of Scrutiny 5th April 2021 Last Date Of Withdrawal 7th April 2021 Date Of Poll 22nd April 2021 Date Of Counting 2nd May 2021 Date Of Completion 4th May 2021

Seventh Phase

Events Date Issue Of Notification 31st March 2021 Last Date Of Making Nomination 7th April 2021 Date Of Scrutiny 8th April 2021 Last Date Of Withdrawal 12th April 2021 Date Of Poll 26th April 2021 Date Of Counting 2nd May 2021 Date Of Completion 4th May 2021

Eighth Phase

Events Date Issue Of Notification 31st March 2021 Last Date Of Making Nomination 7th April 2021 Date Of Scrutiny 8th April 2021 Last Date Of Withdrawal 12th April 2021 Date Of Poll 29th April 2021 Date Of Counting 2nd May 2021 Date Of Completion 4th May 2021

WB Voter List New Update

On 18 November 2020, the Election Commission has released the voter list on the online portal. According to this list, there are about 3,51,45,288 female voters in the state. The percentage of female voters was less than the percentage of male voters in last year’s Lok Sabha elections, but this year it has increased. About 11 lakh women and 15 lakh men have applied for their voter cards, in the last 1 year.

We can expect that the percentage of female voters in West Bengal will also cross the figure of 50% and this state will become the fourth major state of India in which the percentage of female voters will be more than male voters. There will be a series of nominations, dismissals, and hearings after the Election Commission publishes the voter list.

The amendment work will continue till 5 January 2021 and after that, the final voter list will be published on 15 January 2021. The panel has directed booth officials to be present at the booth at the designated hours.

Benefits of WB Voter List

Details of the voter list of West Bengal have been made available on the CEO West Bengal official website.

In this voter list, the names of the applicants who are eligible to vote are listed.

All those citizens whose names are in the voter list of West Bengal can vote in the upcoming elections in West Bengal.

Now all those citizens who have applied for the voter list can see their name and get the voter ID card from home.

A lot of time and money will be saved through the West Bengal Voter List and there will also be transparency in the system.

All citizens of West Bengal who have attained the age of 18 years can apply for voter ID card of West Bengal.

Purpose of West Bengal Voter List

We know that there are many people in our country who are unable to vote, because it is mandatory to have a name in the voter list to vote. There are many people in our country who try to vote unfairly. Citizens who do not have a voter ID card also cannot vote. In view of this problem, the WB Voter List is also prepared by the Government of West Bengal, so that only eligible persons can vote.

The main objective of the West Bengal Voter List is to provide the details of the voter list through the official portal. So that the citizens of West Bengal do not need to visit any government offices to see their names on the voter list. This will save a lot of time and money and will also bring transparency to the system. Now the citizens of West Bengal can see their name in the voter list from the comfort of their home through the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal.

General Election West Bengal 1971

Under West Bengal 1971 general assembly elections, there were a total of 279 constituencies. Under these total assembly seats, 55 seats were reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates, 16 seats were for Scheduled Tribes, and the remaining 208 seats were for general category candidates.

The total number of male voters in this West Bengal 1971 election was 12392369 and the total number of female voters was 9648409. Now the users who are asking for the details of the voter list of these 1971 elections, will get the procedure to download the voter list by the process given below-

Name in Voter List West Bengal

The names of only those people of the state will be included in the voter card list. The ballot card is an identity document issued by the Election Commission to a person by which a citizen has the right to vote in the election of a government in the country. Every youth of the country who is more than 18 years of age can apply for Voter ID card.

Highlights of West Bengal Voter List

Name West Bengal Voter List 1971 Launched By Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal Beneficiaries People of State No. of Constituencies 279 No. of Electors 22040778 (12392369 Men + 9648409 Women) No. of Valid Votes 12907257 No. of Polling Stations 27237 Category West Bengal Govt. Schemes Official Website ceowestbengal.nic.in

Procedure to Download the West Bengal Voter List

All those interested who want to download the Electoral Roll Voter List can download it from the official website of Chief electoral officer, West Bengal.

First of all, to download the voter list you can go to the official website of the West Bengal Election Commission. The homepage of the website will open on your screen.

of the West Bengal Election Commission. The homepage of the website will open on your screen. On the homepage, you need to find the “Electoral Roll” option present in the middle of the webpage.

You have click on that option, a new page will open on your screen. From that page select, the name of your district and a new page will appear.

From that page select, your Assembly Constituency (AC) name and a new column will open on your screen.

Now, click on the option “Draft Roll” in front of the polling station and the voter’s list of that area will open on your screen.

Procedure to Know your Electoral Details via SMS

You can receive your electoral details vis SMS by the following steps.

“WB<space>EC<space>your Voter Identity Card Number”.

Procedure to Search Name in Voter List

The people who want to search name in the voter list can follow these steps given below.

First of all, to search the name you must visit the official website of Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal. The homepage of the website will open on your screen.

of Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal. The homepage of the website will open on your screen. On the homepage, click on the option “ Search Your Name in the Voter List ”.

”. A new page will open on your screen; there you have enter the following details. Search by Name or EPIC No. Enter the name or EPIC No. as per your selection.

Click on the “Search” option and the relevant information will appear on your screen.

Procedure to changes of Address in Voter List

The people who want to change their address in the voter list can follow these steps.

First of all, to search the name you must visit the official website of Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal. The homepage of the website will open on your screen.

On the homepage, login using your application number and password that you received during your application.

Click on the option “ Electoral Services ” and then click on option “Change of Address”.

” and then click on option “Change of Address”. A form will appear on your screen. In that form enter your EPIC Number. If you don’t know it then click on the option “Don’t Know EPIC”.

The system will ask for your district and constituency so it can track your number.

Now, enter your New and Old address and agree to the declaration (that all the given information is correct).

Finally, click on the “Submit” option. After which review and verification will be done by an officer. Now you will get your new card after verification.

Procedure to Know Your Polling Station

If you want to know your polling station details then follow the steps given below.

First of all, to know your polling station you must visit the official website of Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal. The homepage of the website will open on your screen.

of Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal. The homepage of the website will open on your screen. On the homepage, click on the option “ Know Your Polling ” option.

” option. Now, enter your location in the given blank.

The polling station nearest to your location will appear on a map.

Apply for Enrolment& Correction in Voter List

You can apply for Enrolment and Correction in voter list by following few easy steps:

First of all you have to go to the official website of the CEO Bengal. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

of the CEO Bengal. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “ Special Summary Revision Of Photo Electoral Roll 2021 ” in the menu. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

” in the menu. After this, a new page will open in front of you. Now from this page click on the link of Apply Online for Enrolment and Correction (Voter Portal). It will redirect you to a new Portal.

Now you need to register on the voter portal, election Commission of India and if you are a registered user just login by entering Mobile Number / Email ID / Voter ID Number and password.

After logged in to the portal you need to click on the update my details option.

An online form will open on your device screen. Fill all the relevant details and click on submit button.

Procedure to See the List of Claims and Objections?

First of all, you have to go to the official website of CEO West Bengal. After this, the next page will open in front of you.

of CEO West Bengal. After this, the next page will open in front of you. On the home page of the website, you have to click on the “List of Claims and Objections” option. After this, a form will open in front of you.

In this form, you have to select the details of the information asked like- District Name, AC Name, Form Type, and Data Range.

After entering all the required information, you have to click on the submit button.

In this way, the list of claims and objections will be displayed in front of you.

Procedure to View Roll Revision Data

First of all, you have to go to the official website of CEO West Bengal. After this, the next page will open in front of you.

of CEO West Bengal. After this, the next page will open in front of you. On the home page of the website, you have to click on the option “roll revision data“. After this, a form will open in front of you.

In this form, you have to select the details of the information asked, such as the year, etc.

After this, information about Selection Roll Revision Data will be displayed in front of you.

Procedure to View List of BLO

First of all, you have to go to the official website of CEO West Bengal. After this, the next page will open in front of you.

of CEO West Bengal. After this, the next page will open in front of you. On the home page of the website, you have to click on the option “special summary revision of electoral“. After this, the next page will open in front of you.

On this page, you have to click on the “list of BLO” option. After this, the next page will open in front of you.

Now the list of BLO will be displayed in front of you.

Procedure to View List of ERO

First of all, you have to go to the official website of CEO West Bengal. After this, the next page will open in front of you.

of CEO West Bengal. After this, the next page will open in front of you. On the home page of the website, you have to click on the “special summary revision of electoral” option. After this, the next page will open in front of you.

On this page, you have to click on the option of “list of ERO”. After this, the next page will open in front of you.

Now the list of ERO will be displayed in front of you.

Procedure for Registering as a PWD Elector

First of all, you have to go to the official website of CEO West Bengal. After this, the next page will open in front of you.

of CEO West Bengal. After this, the next page will open in front of you. On the home page of the website, you have to click on the option “Register as PWD Electors“. After this, the next page will open in front of you.

On this page, you have to click on the “proceed” option. After this, a form will open in front of you.

Now you have to enter the details of the information asked in the form like- mobile number, email id, name, address, etc.

After entering all the required information, you have to click on the submit button.

This is how you can register as a PWD Elector.

Download Various Forms

To download the various forms follow the steps provided below:

First of all you have to go to the official website of the CEO Bengal. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

of the CEO Bengal. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “Special Download” in the menu and then click on Forms option from the submenu.

option from the submenu. After this, a new page will open in front of you. This page contains the list of different forms and its download links available in different languages.

You just need to click on the PDF Icon given in the front of form you want to download and the form will start getting downloading on your device.

Download West Bengal Voter List Mobile App

First of all you have to open Google Play store in your mobile Phone.

in your mobile Phone. Now click on search option given on the Top of the screen.

Now, enter WB voter List 2021 in the search box and press search icon.

in the search box and press search icon. A list of similar options will be shown on your device screen.

Click on the first App option and open it.

Now, press install Button to download the App.

The App will start getting downloading on your mobile phone; you can open it after successful installation.

File a Complaint or Submit Suggestion

The people who have any issues/suggestion regarding their voter id or any other subject can follow the steps given below.

First of all, to file a complaint you need to visit the official website of CEO West Bengal. The homepage of the website will open on your screen.

of CEO West Bengal. The homepage of the website will open on your screen. On the homepage, click on the option “Complaint”.

A new page will open on the screen, from that page select the “ Visit NGSP Portal ” option after reading all the details carefully.

” option after reading all the details carefully. Once, you click on that option a new page will open, on that page select the “ Sign Up ” option and enter your Mobile number, Email Id, CAPTCHA code.

“ ” option and enter your Mobile number, Email Id, CAPTCHA code. After, entering all the details click on the “Register” option.

Now, log in using your registered Mobile number and Password,

An application form will open, fill that complete form carefully. Finally. Click on the “Submit” option.

Track Complaint Status

If anyone who ahs made a complaint and wish to check the status of their complaint can follow these easy steps.

First of all, to track your complaint status you need to visit the official website of CEO West Bengal. The homepage of the website will open on your screen.

of CEO West Bengal. The homepage of the website will open on your screen. On the homepage, click on the option “ Complaint ”.

”. A new page will open on the screen, from that page select the “ Visit NGSP Portal ” option after reading all the details carefully.

” option after reading all the details carefully. Once, you click on that option a new page will open, on that page select the “ Track Your Complaint ” option and enter your complaint id or reference no.

” option and enter your complaint id or reference no. Now, choose the option “Show Status” and the status of your complaint will appear on your screen.

Helpline Number

If you have any query or doubt regarding voter list you can contact us through:

Contact Number – 1950

– 1950 Email ID– @[email protected]

We hope that you will definitely find information related to West Bengal Voter List beneficial. In this article, we have tried to answer all the questions you ask.

If you still have questions related to this then you can ask us through comments. In addition, you can also bookmark our website.