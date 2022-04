Andy Carroll of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a 2-0 goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and AFC Bournemouth at The Hawthorns on April 6, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Steve Bruce’s side performed largely poorly in Sunday’s derby, with the Baggies failing to register a single shot on goal as they went down 1-0.

But they went 2-0 up after 12 minutes at The Hawthorns with goals from Alex Mowat and Andy Carroll.

Scott Parker’s side is widely expected to advance this season and win automatic promotion.

But they failed to put up a glove on Albion, which was heading for victory from that point on.