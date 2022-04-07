West Bromwich Albion 2-0 Bournemouth: Baggies keep play-off chances alive

Andy Carroll has scored two goals in his last four appearances for West Bromo

West Bromwich Albion kept their slim play-off chances alive with a win over Championship promotion candidate Bournemouth.

The Baggies were up 2-0 within 12 minutes through Alex Mowat’s long-range strike and Andy Carroll’s powerful finish at The Hawthorns.

Carroll was a complete threat and nearly doubled his number when he widened Grady Diangna’s pass at the start of the second half.

Bournemouth, who dominated possession but failed to get any of their 17 shots on target, improved after the break as the hosts went deep.

Jordan Zamura missed his best chance when he slanted on the slide and the Baggies closed the game under heavy pressure.

West Brom are seven points from the playoffs with six matches…