West Ham 1-1 Lyon Live! Ndombele Goals - Europa League Results, Match Streams & Latest Updates Today

1649365542

FT: West Ham 1-1 Lyon

And West Ham have stayed to earn a draw!

He had to work really hard for this, but all things considered it was a good result for him.

All to play in France.

1649365451

90+7 Minutes: One, two, three big tackles from Dawson in a matter of minutes. Each is wildly celebrated by the fans of the house.

1649365346

90+5 Minutes: This referee may be the most unpopular person in London at the moment.

Bowen puts pressure on Emerson, who is trying to see the ball out of play. The West Ham man grabs Emerson’s leg as he locks him up… the yellow card is shown.

1649365214

90+3 Minutes: Aouar clips a cross into the box, loops through and is out of his line to claim Areola and then falls to the floor.

Then Operation Smack It raises the pitch as high as possible.

1649365077

90+1 min: eight minutes…


