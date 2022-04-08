West Ham 1-1 Lyon: Ten-man hammer earned a first leg draw. UEFA Europa League

Tanguy Ndombele catches Leveller as Lyon comes from behind to secure Lyon’s 1–1 draw against ten-man West Ham in London.

critical moment 45’+3 Aaron Cresswell sent off for foul on Moussa Dembele

52′ Jarrod Bowen leads West Ham

68′ Tanguy Ndombélé tapped at Lyon’s level

Briefly match: hold hammers with ten men

The two teams largely canceled each other out in the first period, but hammered deep into stoppage time when Aaron Cresswell was shown a straight red card to pull back Moussa Dembele.

Lyon started the second half well, but were stunned when Jarrod Bowen took advantage of a backwards fault to clip into the opener via a deflection from Jerome…