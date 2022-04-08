West Ham 1-1 Lyon: Ten-man hammer earned a first leg draw. UEFA Europa League

Tanguy Ndombele catches Leveller as Lyon comes from behind to secure Lyon’s 1–1 draw against ten-man West Ham in London.

critical moment

45’+3 Aaron Cresswell sent off for foul on Moussa Dembele
52′ Jarrod Bowen leads West Ham
68′ Tanguy Ndombélé tapped at Lyon’s level

Briefly match: hold hammers with ten men

The two teams largely canceled each other out in the first period, but hammered deep into stoppage time when Aaron Cresswell was shown a straight red card to pull back Moussa Dembele.

Moussa Dembele applauds Lyon fans in LondonAFP via Getty Images

Lyon started the second half well, but were stunned when Jarrod Bowen took advantage of a backwards fault to clip into the opener via a deflection from Jerome…


