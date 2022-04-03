West Ham 2-1 Everton Live! Premier League Results, Match Streams & Latest Updates Today

1648997653

FT: West Ham 2-1 Everton

West Ham is back in the top six!

Creswell and Bowen with goals on either side of Holgate’s draw. Keane’s red card ended Everton’s hopes of getting him back.

Reuters
1648997603

90+4 Minutes: Cresswell in the book for a kick out on Richardson. Up comes Pickford…

Holgate goes over the bar. Surely this will happen.

1648997509

90+2 Minutes: Antonio goes into the box after a few challenges, tries to set up Yarmolenko but can’t take it in his stride.

Pickford makes it long for Everton…

1648997379

90 Minutes: As the fourth officer picks up the board, Mykolenko launches an effort from afar.

Everton have another four minutes to find something to back Goodison.

1648997189

87 Minutes: Yarmolenko stands towards a cross …


