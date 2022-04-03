West Ham 2-1 Everton Live! Premier League Results, Match Streams & Latest Updates Today

FT: West Ham 2-1 Everton
West Ham is back in the top six!
Creswell and Bowen with goals on either side of Holgate’s draw. Keane’s red card ended Everton’s hopes of getting him back.
90+4 Minutes: Cresswell in the book for a kick out on Richardson. Up comes Pickford…
Holgate goes over the bar. Surely this will happen.
90+2 Minutes: Antonio goes into the box after a few challenges, tries to set up Yarmolenko but can’t take it in his stride.
Pickford makes it long for Everton…
90 Minutes: As the fourth officer picks up the board, Mykolenko launches an effort from afar.
Everton have another four minutes to find something to back Goodison.
87 Minutes: Yarmolenko stands towards a cross …
Read Full News