West Ham an opponent whose Olympian Lyonnais should be especially wary

Standing on the way to Olympique Lyonnais for the Europa League quarter-finals, the English club from West Ham is sure of their strengths. Sixth in the Premier League, the Hammers are building on last year’s momentum when they also finished sixth. Confident, London’s formation is also in interesting dynamic with 3 wins and 2 losses in the last 5 Premier League matches as well as the better performance of Sevilla to reach the quarter-finals. In continuation of a project initiated at the time by Manuel Pellegrini but which did not produce the expected results, David Moyes found two effective formulas in 4-2-3-1 or 3-4-3 that continued to evolve.

A defense that has few flaws, but an exceptional double axis

Two in this West Ham formation…