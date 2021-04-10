LATEST

West Ham backed to seize ‘greatest opportunity in history’ to seal top four spot as Chelsea are told they have fluffed their chances

Moyes has rebuilt his career at West Ham following difficult spells at Man United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland

The race for the top four couldn’t be more exciting this season and Paul Merson believes West Ham are in pole position to land the final spot.

Champions League qualification is huge for any side with the extra finances allowing big signings in the summer and improving their pulling power in the transfer market.

AFP

Manchester United, Leicester, and West Ham are currently holding top four spots, along with runaway leaders Man City having all but tied up the title, but anything could happen in the run-in.

And former Arsenal midfielder Merson believes West Ham have the upper hand over Chelsea and Liverpool due to their favourable run in.

“I just can’t believe the result against West Brom,” Merson told Sky Sports. “They [Chelsea] had to win the game. For the race for the top four, it was massive.

“Now, I struggle to see Chelsea getting in the top four. I think they are really up against it after one bad result.

This is how the current Premier League table looks with eight matches to play for most sides

“West Ham have one of the greatest opportunities in the history of the club to get into the top four and into the Champions League.

“It’s a one-off, the ultimate for this West Ham team. I don’t think it’s a chance that comes along again!

“Do I think they are going to do it? I’m not sure, but they do have the fixtures to do it… it’s between West ham and Liverpool, and I’m just sticking Liverpool, but it’s going to be so tight.”

As it stands, Chelsea are one point behind West Ham in fifth, while Liverpool and Tottenham are also in contention for a top four finish as they are both two points behind the Hammers.

Merson believes Chelsea could miss out on top four

The east London club have the easiest run-in on paper, facing just one of the so called ‘big six’ – Chelsea – in their final eight games.

However, they are currently without injured duo Declan Rice and Michail Antonio.

