West Ham condemn another loss to chaotic Everton after Michael Keane’s departure

By Chris Bascombe

If Premier League points were awarded for Fighting Talk, Everton would be at the top of the table.

Each week, players have on-messages, discussing the club’s dangerous situation in the relegation zone, emphasizing their determination to fix it.

Then come the away games and the passion displayed in some interviews is not matched on the pitch.

There is no more vivid example of how and why this went wrong than the four days before the international break, when the FA Cup surrendered at Crystal Palace after a committed, hard-hitting home win over Newcastle United at Goodison Park. was done.

The loss at Selhurst Park was a turning point for manager Frank Lampard, who – for the first time in his fledgling reign – called out players…