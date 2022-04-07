West Ham fight Lyon after Aaron Creswell red card

West Ham battled Lyon in a first-half red card loss to Lyon, Jarrod Bowen was on target as West Ham fought to a 1–1 Europa League quarter-final first leg draw against Lyon, When Aaron Cresswell was controversially dispatched.

Hammer, playing in the later stages of a major European competition for the first time in 41 years, was up against it when Creswell was harshly dismissed for a foul on Moussa Dembele before half-time.