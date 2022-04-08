West Ham fight Lyon after first half red card The42

Jarrod Bowen was on target as West Ham played out a 1-1 Europa League quarter-final first leg draw against Lyon when Aaron Cresswell was controversially sent off.

Hammer, playing in the later stages of a major European competition for the first time in 41 years, was up against it when Creswell was harshly dismissed for a foul on Moussa Dembele before half-time.

The decision could leave West Ham with a mountain to climb ahead of the second leg in the French city overlooked by the Alps next week.

But Bowen's second goal in as many matches, a month after an injury, took West Ham 1-0 up.

Nevertheless, a draw keeps West Ham’s dream of a place in the semi-finals against…