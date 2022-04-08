West Ham manager David Moyes sends warning to Lyon forward Moussa Dembele after cheeky wink

D Avid Moyes has warned Moussa Dembele that football has a strange way of coming back to bite you after the Lyon forward’s cheeky wink on Thursday night.

Cameras caught Dembele blinking towards a teammate when Aaron Cresswell was shown a soft red card for the slightest hand-drawn on him.

West Ham drew 1–1 with 10 men and skipped the Europa League quarter-finals before the return phase in France the following week.

But Moyes was furious with German referee Felix Zwier.

And the West Ham manager has warned Dembele that football could come back to bite you.

Moyes, speaking on Friday morning, said: “I think at the end football comes. It’s weird football. It comes around and you have to be careful.”

Moyes refused to be drawn again…