West Ham on the verge of doing something special

After an emotional home win over Sevilla two and a half weeks ago, West Ham manager David Moyes, being a measured and experienced manager, had to somewhat put a lid on the fast-flowing bowl of excitement in east London, Nnamdi Onyagawa writes from the London Stadium.

Moyes had to remind his team that despite their heroic victory against the most successful Europa League team, they still have a lot to do to achieve their season’s goals.

In a post-match press conference that historic evening, he said: “We haven’t got the trophy yet, and we know we have more difficult games to come.”

Much has been made about West Ham’s prospects this season and whether with their slim team, whether they should prioritize their Europa League chances, or battle…