West Ham pick on weak road foe Everton

West Ham United must avoid the trap of looking ahead to their Europa League quarterfinals when they host Everton side in a Premier League relegation scrap at London Stadium on Sunday.

The current EPL table should provide enough motivation for the hammers. They are three points behind Tottenham and Manchester United in the battle for Europa League places next season.

Guided by former Everton boss David Moyes, West Ham won the previous league fixture 1-0 in October. That result began Everton’s pathetic ongoing stretch of scoring 11 points in 20 games in the English top flight.

Everton is in a strange place. Metrics suggest Toffees are playing worse under Frank Lampard than Rafael Benitez, yet former…