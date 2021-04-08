LATEST

West Ham star Declan Rice begins road to recovery as he posts selfie in gym

Rice was ruled out for up to a month after picking up an injury on England duty

Declan Rice’s road to recovery is under way as the West Ham midfielder took a selfie of himself in the gym on Thursday.

Rice, who had played every minute in the Premier League this season before the Hammers’ victory over Wolves on Monday night, was injured on England duty last week and could be out for up to a month.

The 22-year-old posted an update on Monday night, writing that he’ll be back in no time’ alongside a thumbs-up photo.

He followed that up on Thursday with a snap of him in the gym alongside the caption: “Workinnn”.

Rice has become arguably West Ham’s most important player and has been an ever-present since the start of the 2019/20 season.

He has been key to West Ham’s incredible campaign so far which has them chasing an unlikely top four spot and Champions League qualification.

The England midfielder is not short of admirers, however, and the Hammers are wary a big club could come calling this summer.

West Ham want to sign flourishing loanee Jesse Lingard on a permanent basis as a result and according to The Athletic, United will explore a potential deal to sign Rice as part of any negotiations for the 28-year-old.

Chelsea have shown interest in Rice in the past but it is believed that has cooled, with former Blues boss Frank Lampard said to be the driving factor in that move.

Earlier this week, Miracle co-host Andy Goldstein said Lingard would be a bigger miss for the Hammers right now than Rice.

“I love Declan Rice, and if you take him out of the side, West Ham are going to be a lot weaker,” Goldstein said on Drive.

“But the way he’s playing at the moment, Lingard, I think it would be more of a disappointment if he was out for the next couple than Rice.

“I know Rice is irreplaceable, but Lingard gives them that lift up top.”

