West Ham United ‘interested in signing Tammy Abraham’

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is a switch goal for West Ham United, in accordance with a report.

West Ham United may reportedly transfer for Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham this summer season.

The 23-year-old has scored 12 instances in 30 appearances for the Blues throughout the 2020-21 marketing campaign however has fallen out of favour on the membership over the previous few weeks.

Abraham has not featured within the Premier League because the center of February, whereas he was not even within the squad for the conflict with Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday night.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he has “a whole lot of sympathy” for the England worldwide, who’s seemingly not within the long-term plans of the German.

A variety of golf equipment, together with Leicester Metropolis, are considered within the ahead, and in accordance with the TMT Mail, West Ham are additionally firmly within the hunt.

The report claims that the Hammers shall be within the working for his signature ought to Chelsea place him on the switch checklist forward of subsequent season.

Abraham has scored 30 targets in 80 appearances for his present facet in all competitions.

