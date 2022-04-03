West Ham vs Everton Live: Premier League results, final scores and feedback

lampard International leads training after break

Jarrod Bowen came back with a bang as West Ham inflicted more pain with a 2-1 win over Everton. The striker, back after a month with a leg injury, hit his 13th goal of the season to floor Frank Lampard. West Ham led on a superb free-kick from Aaron Cresswell, but was backed out by a distracting effort from Mason Holgate.

Toffees owner Lampard had questioned his players’ bottle – or words to that effect – after surrendering at Crystal Palace in the last FA Cup, but they turned again five minutes after equalizing when Bowen hit . To ease Lampard’s misery, he finished the match with 10 men after the departure of captain Michael Keane.

Travel-sick Toffee still claims worst record…