West Ham vs Everton: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

West Ham can keep up their charge for a European place in the Premier League this weekend when they welcome a relegation-battling Everton to face them at the London Stadium.

David Moyes and the Hammers remain firmly in contention for a top-seven finish, amid their own exploits on the continent, but they’ll be wary of Frank Lampard’s Toffees as the latter fight to preserve their top-flight status.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

