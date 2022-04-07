West Ham vs Lyon LIVE: Europa League latest updates – Creswell sent off at the stroke of half-time

Rice keeps fingers crossed while Antonio pushes off teammate as West Ham prepare for Lyon

Follow for live coverage as West Ham look to continue their European run by hosting Lyon in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals. The Hammers defeated five-time Europa League champions Sevilla in an electric knight at London Stadium in the previous round, and it promises to be another memorable atmosphere as David Moyes’ team aims to take the lead in the second leg in France next week. Is. Barcelona potentially awaits in the semi-finals.

West Ham beat 10-man Everton on Sunday to return to a winning streak in the Premier League, but with Arsenal and Tottenham now ahead of them in the race for the top four, the Europa League and extending their European run is becoming a priority for the club . ,