For many West Ham fans, this Europa League quarter-final tie with Lyon was set to be the French connection between Sevilla’s real kill in the last 16 and a semifinal against Barcelona or Frankfurt. That’s all it can prove so far, but based on evidence from this turbulent first leg draw, it would be no French dispatch.

There was a slight chill in the air in east London and was laced with a distinct dose of hope as West Ham fans began this early spring evening with pre-match renditions of “bubbles” at their stadium with almost audible undertones of faith rather than hope. was emitted. Which featured the anthem ahead of their second-leg home win against Sevilla.

While the noise generated by home supporters seemed on the verge of exceeding an alarming decibel count…