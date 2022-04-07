West Ham vs Lyon: Where the huge Europa League clash will be won and lost

There is once again a sense of real occasion at London Stadium as another sold out crowd prepares to watch the Hammers’ first European quarter-final clash since 1981.

West Ham will be hoping to repeat last month’s heroics, when Andrey Yarmolenko’s extra-time effort secured an unforgettable 2-1 win over six-time Europa League winners Sevilla in the last-16.

Here, Standard Sport’s Jack Rosser takes a look at three key points from David Moyes’ side in one of the biggest matches in club history.

Lyon is no stranger to the European stage, but the French side has been struggling at home this season. Peter Bos has been struggling to prevent first place outside the top 10 since 1996, and defensive weaknesses have been persistent…