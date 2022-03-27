West Indies vs England, 3rd Test: Joshua Da Silva’s fightback gives hosts an advantage at stumps of Day 2 | Cricket News

Joshua da Silva’s unbeaten half-century got West Indies out of deep trouble and gave them a crucial first innings lead as the home team made a fine comeback against England on the second day in the third and final Test. match on Friday.

Chasing England’s 204, West Indies slipped to 95-6 half an hour before tea and were in danger of being piled up. Da Silva, however, found all the courage and skill and came to the rescue of his side and scored an unbeaten 54, which took West Indies close to 232-8.

Importantly, he found an ally in Kemar…