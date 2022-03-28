‘West Side Story’ star Rachel Ziegler arrives at the Oscars

“West Side Story” breakout Rachel Ziegler looked oh so beautiful on the Oscars red carpet after receiving a ticket to Hollywood’s biggest night.

The rising movie star — who was eventually invited to attend the ceremony as a presenter after revealing she didn’t have tickets to the show — stunned at the Oscars on Sunday in an elegant, black Dior gown. Started it.

Earlier this month, Ziegler confirmed via Instagram that she didn’t receive an invitation to the ceremony, despite playing the female lead, Maria, in Best Picture nominee “West Side Story.” After a swift response, the Academy quickly rectified the situation by taping the 20-year-old actor to appear during the broadcast.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, last-minute arrangements were made for Ziegler — who is filming…