‘West Side Story’ Star Rachel Ziegler Makes 2022 Oscars

Photo: Angela Weiss / AFP / AFP via Getty Images

We did, Joe! A week after mourning the lack of invitations, Rachel Ziegler is at the Oscars. story of the west The star made a triumphant entrance on the red carpet of the ceremony on Sunday, March 27 wearing a black embroidered Dior Haute Couture gown.

Ziegler joked that a gown to wear Just five days before the Oscars, when she was officially announced as a presenter. And it seems that Dyer has heard his call. The actor also wore a Dior gown story of the west Premiere In December, making this Oscars red carpet a good full-circle moment. (She as well Wore Dior Haute Couture to the Met…