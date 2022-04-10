West Tigers vs Cronulla Sharks, Nico Hines, Highlights, Try Dry, Video, Match Center, Ladders

The Sharks won against the Tigers and only for the second time in club history came within 30 seconds of keeping the teams scoreless in weeks.

Cronula ran a 30-4 winner at home as the Tigers continued to struggle in the attack – they only endured a 200-minute drought in the final seconds.

Match Center: West Tigers vs Cronulla Sharks

The Tigers remain the only winning team in the competition after five rounds, the worst start to a season in the club’s history.

The Sharks are 4-1 for the first time since 2008 and their fourth consecutive win has propelled them to the top of the live ladder.

Here are the important things related to the match.