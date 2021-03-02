West Virginia College Basketball Game Preview

West Virginia Mountaineers Prediction and College Basketball Game Previews vs. Boiler Bears.

Loading...

Barel vs West Virginia Broadcasting

Date: Tuesday, March 2

Game Time: 5:00 ET

Location: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, WV

Network: ESPN

Loading...

– Of all CFN berserk predictions

Loading...

Baylor (18-1) vs West Virginia (17-6) Game Preview

For the latest lines and to place bets on college basketball, Go to BetMGM

Loading...

Why Baylor will win

What happened to you, Baylor? You used to be beautiful.

Loading...

The Beers have not been great in the last two games after being relegated for 21 days, and they finally got hit with their first defeat of the season in Kansas, 71-58.

Loading...

The shooting did not take place and the three-point shooting was disastrous. However, Bare D knocked the shooters out of the cold.

Loading...

West Virginia does the job perfectly, but it is not a big shooting team and it is struggling outside – it has not advanced past the last 30% in three of the last four matches.

Loading...

– College basketball top 25 predictions, schedule

Loading...

Why would west virginia win

Again, Baylor is just not right.

Loading...

This is a sample size of only two games, but it is not happening on the boards as it did back in January, and has not had good shooting yet. This is where West Virginia comes.

Loading...

The climber’s defense isn’t bad for making mistakes and it’s decent on the glass. It is all triggers and offenses that are very good at getting to the rim and better at making it a free throw line.

Loading...

In the disaster in Kansas, Beiler could not make free throws, or hit anything else. West Virginia is one of the best in the country on the line.

Loading...

What is going to happen

West Virginia is playing well with firepower and aggressive push to keep pace. It is consistent as a shooting team in any part of the country, and is amazing on the offensive glass averaging 13.5 rebounds per game.

Loading...

How did Kansas roll the bear? Defense was a big factor, but it also came with 12 offensive rebellions and won by a rebounding margin of 18. West Virginia narrowed the stretch to overcome home troubles against the Birel team, which is by no means complete. (But will be soon).

Loading...

Boiler vs west virginia prediction, line

West Virginia 77, boiler 74

Bet in college basketball with BetMGM

Row: Baylor -4, o / u: 148.5

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 1.5

Loading...

Must see rating: 6.5

5: March 2021

1: March 2020