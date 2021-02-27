West Virginia College Basketball Game Preview vs. Kansas State

Kansas State Wildcats vs. West Virginia Mountaineers Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Kansas State vs. West Virginia Broadcasting

Date: Saturday, 27 February 27

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Location: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, WM

Network: ESPN2

– Of all CFN berserk predictions

Kansas State (7-18) vs. West Virginia (16-6) Game Preview

For the latest lines and to place bets on college basketball, Go to BetMGM

Why Kansas will win the state

Smash the 2021 Kansas State Wildcat basketball team.

It can’t score, gives it too many times, can’t rebound, can’t shoot from the outside, and can’t seem to win a Big 12 basketball game after starting 1-0 in the conference, and then …

At TCU – Victory. Oklahoma – Won.

It was not all bad throughout the rough season, but suddenly it broke things all over the level. The Horned Frogs, Sooners, and Kansas couldn’t hit one of three things against this Dee.

However, there is a problem …

Why would west virginia win

Kansas State can’t really score.

Due to being 5–0 in the last 18 matches, it is less than 5–0 and if not, the teams are 0–13.

West Virginia has scored no less than 62 points throughout the year, averaging 78 points per game, and it still won 69–47 when it was held back by the K-State defense in late January.

The Mountaineers dropped a double-overtime game for Oklahoma two weeks ago, but did so in February for problems. The offense is good, rebounding is better, and not having to take all of the scoring punch to overcome it at home.

What is going to happen

Kansas State has tried to lengthen all season without showing results for it. This would prevent it from getting out of hand – that’s what defense does – but West Virginia dominates the boards and leads on a good scoring spurt.

Kansas State vs. West Virginia Prediction, Line

West Virginia 76, Kansas State 65

Bet in college basketball with BetMGM

Line: West Virginia-15.5, O / U: 139.5

Confidence of ATS out of 5: ४

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: above freezing temperature

1: Zoom callers from Florida, Cabo etc.