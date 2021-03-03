West Virginia vs. TCU College Basketball Game Preview

West Virginia Mountaineers vs. TCU Horned Frogs Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

West Virginia vs TCU Broadcast

Date: Thursday, March 4

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Location: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, WV

Network: Big 12 Network / ESPN +

West Virginia (17-7) vs. TCU (12-11) Game Preview

Why TCU will win

The Mountaineers were pesik to the Horned Frogs in the first meeting a week before in 74-66.

He shot well, was not worse than three, and he struggled defensively from the outside, leading to this fight. This is what they do.

They are good at coming up with blocks and their style is solid. A score is low and the game is relatively close, but only if they are hitting their shots. As long as they are making 40% off the field – and this comes from rotating the ball well – they are in it.

They came with a 2021-high 19 assists, but …

Why would west virginia win

TCU played well and West Virginia still won.

The Mountaineers are shooting fine, they are coming in with plenty of assists, and the defense is able to get up and close at the right time – in addition to overtime losses to the boiler.

TCU is very angry with the field anyway. Yes, it may be fine against West Virginia, but it only hit 40% or better in two of the last six matches.

What is going to happen

The Mountaineers have not lost a Big 12 game in regulation – dropping recent dates in overtime with Oklahoma and Belor – since the beginning of January, and they are no longer circling.

They are playing like a top ten team pushing for No. 2, and they will make a strong statement against a horned frog that will be a bit punctured.

West Virginia vs TCU Prediction, Line

West Virginia 77, TCU 64

Line: West Virginia-14, O / U: 146.5

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 3

