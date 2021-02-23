West Virginia vs. TCU Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

West Virginia Mountaineers vs. TCU Horned Frogs Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

West Virginia vs TCU Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, February 23

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Location: Ed & Rai Schollmayer Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Network: ESPN2

– Of all CFN berserk predictions

West Virginia (15-6) vs. TCU (11-9) Game Preview

For the latest lines and to place bets on college basketball, Visit BetMGM

Why would west virginia win

The climber prepares it for the finishing kick.

It was good from the start of the season, but it went through a midseason lull bit, scoring around 70ish per game, but everything cranked up in the last seven matches, six of them scoring 80 or more.

What’s different The competition has moved on and the Mountaineers have to keep up, but the shooting has been good, the team has mastered throw-through langings and is the best team in the Big 12 to come with an aggressive rebellion.

TCU does not have a defense to ensure that it needs it, but …

Why TCU will win

The team knows how to hit the boards. When it dominates the glass, it wins the game.

The defense has been solid at defending all three, with enough blocking shots to stop at times, and when things are working, the team has a way of grinding things up when needed.

West Virginia’s defense was not as strong as it usually is under Bob Huggins …

What is going to happen

Not enough scores to maintain TCU. West Virginia’s offense has been truly astonishing, and while things are working well, TCU still struggled to score 70 points. It can be a semi-dangerous focus game against a desperate team, but the Mountaineers will make their way through it.

West Virginia vs TCU Prediction, Line

West Virginia 74, TCU 64

Bet in college basketball with BetMGM

West Virginia-8.5, O / U: 147

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: raft punk, Lollalapalooza 2007

1: Raft Punk, Random Access Memories