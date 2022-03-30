West Wales Health Service under ‘unprecedented’ pressure

Health chiefs have said hospitals and GP surgeries in West Wales are under ‘unprecedented pressure’ today.

In a statement released this evening, the Highwell DDA University Health Board said there is only a ‘very’ hospitality in the three counties of Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire due to increased demand for emergency departments and staff absenteeism due to COVID-19. Limited number of beds are available and patients have to wait for hours as compared to the health board.

Hywel Dda has issued a petition saying, ‘If you or a loved one needs emergency or urgent care, you can help by using the right level of service to meet your need.’