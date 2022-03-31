A large group of Western Bulldogs players huddle together after a goal

Western Bulldogs beat Sydney by 11 points despite misfiring against target in 2022

The Western Bulldogs cashed in on their luck in the face of an account opening goal for the AFL season with a resounding 11-point win over Sydney and escaped the plague of inaccuracy.

Cody Weightman scored four goals and Tim English faced a second-half challenge as the Dogs scored in their 9.17 (71) to 9.6 (60) win on Thursday night.

A 50m penalty against Jack McCray gifted a goal to Swans youth player Errol Gulden, which reduced the margin to five points after a minute, but the home side hung on to an entertaining end.

Dogs captain Marcus Bontempelli kicked off the ceiling goal with only a few seconds to spare after Tom Liberatore broke away from a crucial stop on the wing.

There was a sour note for the dogs when Zayn Cordy was being replaced with a half-time concussion


